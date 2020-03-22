Mercy postpones all non-urgent imaging services

Mercy continues to prepare co-workers and facilities for a possible influx of patients in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mercy says the next critical step in those preparations is to begin postponing non-urgent imaging services in compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American College of Radiology.

Starting Monday, March 23, the following scheduled cases will be postponed:

-Screening Mammography

-CT Lung Cancer Screening

-Non-urgent CT

-Non-urgent MRI

-Ultrasound

-Plain film X-ray Exams

-All other non-emergent or elective Radiologic and Imaging Guidance Exams or Procedures

Mercy says the decision is necessary to safeguard patients and co-workers from exposure, while also helping our hospitals preserve personal protective equipment.

Mercy will begin contacting patients if their cases become eligible to postpone. In consultation with patients, providers will determine the best course of action to reschedule these services in order to meet the patient’s specific health needs.