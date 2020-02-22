Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S., but a top DEA official says the drug remains a major problem.

The depth of the problem became clear Thursday when the DEA announced a methamphetamine crackdown called Operation Crystal Shield, focusing on eight “transportation hubs” where high levels of Mexican meth are being seized.

The St. Louis Division, which covers all of Missouri and Kansas and southern Illinois, is the northernmost of the eight targeted areas.

Mexican meth has mostly replaced meth made in home labs. Missouri for many years led the nation in lab seizures.

