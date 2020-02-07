Mike Bloomberg's cross-country bus tour comes to Springfield on Sunday; ex-mayor not attending

Mike Bloomberg 2020’s Get It Done Express cross-country bus tour will roll into Springfield on Sunday, Feb. 9.

A spokesperson has confirmed with KY3 News that Bloomberg does not plan to be in attendance.

The bus tour stops at Springfield's International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, located at 2902 E. Division Street. The Get It Done Express bus is scheduled to visit from 5:30-7 p.m.

Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, and a national surrogate for Bloomberg, is set to visit, along with "Missouri for Mike" team members.

