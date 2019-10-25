Sheriff says Miller County, Mo. inmate knocks out deputy, corrections officers, floods jail

An inmate knocked out a deputy and corrections officer while he was being held in the Miller County jail in September.

According to a probable cause statement KY3 received Friday, James Warren Simpson, 27, punched the deputy in the head, causing "acute dental trauma." He also hit the corrections officer in the head, giving him a concussion. Simpson proceeded to injure a second corrections officer, but that officer did not need medical treatment.

Police say Simpson flushed his jail uniforms down the toilet, flooding the cells and pods. Water leaked through the floor, damaging ceiling tiles on the floor below.

Simpson was already being held on charges that he stabbed, choked and raped a woman in her Springfield home. Greene County housed him there because of overcrowding. He faces four new felonies from the September jail attack. Simpson is now in the Greene County Jail.