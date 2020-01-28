Miller County, Mo. sheriff announces arrest in nearly 20-year death investigation

The Miller County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman in connection to a cold case death investigation dating back to 2001.

Officers in Oklahoma arrested Tabatha Carter, 53, following a lengthy investigation into the death of Jerry Jeffries. A judge ordered her held without bond after prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge.

Deputies in July of 2001 found Jeffries dead in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Lounge. He died from a gunshot wound. The Miller County Sheriff's Office then began a joint investigation with the Lake Area Major Case Squad and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Oklahoma officers arrested Carter for outstanding warrants out of neighboring Morgan County, Mo. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the case remains under investigation.