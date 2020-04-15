Miller County, Mo. reports first positive case of COVID-19

The Miller County, Missouri Health Center has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in Miller County.

According to a news release, the positive case is an adult man in his 30s. He is currently in isolation at his home.

While no other information is being given about the patient, the Miller County Health Center says it will identify and contact people who may have come into contact with him, and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms and discuss testing options.

"It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread to a minimum. These measures include: social distancing, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, avoid sick people, and respecting the Stay at Home and Social Distancing Order," the Miller County Health Center said in its news release.

If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411.