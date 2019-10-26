Blackouts begin as winds build in California

Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun turning out the power to 940,000 customers — more than 2.3 million people — across Northern California because of growing winds and extreme fire danger.

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water on a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

PG&E says shut-offs began around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area. Blackouts will roll through parts of 36 counties and last until at least Monday.

It's the latest preventative shut-off amid concern that gusty winds could knock out power equipment and spark fires.

Forecasters say the encroaching wind event will peak early Sunday and be among the strongest in years.

Some 50,000 people under new evacuation orders are fleeing Sonoma County communities near a huge wildfire that will be stoked by the new round of winds.

Human remains found within LA-area burn zone

Authorities say human remains have been found within the burned area of a large wildfire that scorched at least six houses in Southern California suburbs.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Saturday that it's too soon to know if the death is connected to the fire in Santa Clarita. The death is under investigation.

The blaze is 25% contained and authorities have lifted nearly all evacuation orders. Some 50,000 people were forced to flee at the fire's height.

In Northern California, officials say a firefighter and two civilians were injured when they were overwhelmed by flames as they tried to evacuate from approaching flames in Sonoma County. Cal Fire says the firefighter deployed a fire shelter, which shielded them. After the flames passed, all three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are scrambling to tame the wine country fire ahead of fierce winds expected to whip up again Saturday night.

