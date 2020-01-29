Springfield practitioners expect flu season to peak in February

Minute Clinics across the Ozarks, and the country, are swamped with people coming in with flu-like symptoms.

Nurse Practitioners at Minute Clinics across the country have seen nearly triple the number of positive flu cases during the 2019-2020 flu season when compared to last year's season. In addition to more positive flu tests and more people with flu-like symptoms, this year's flu season also started a month earlier than last year.

"We've seen 18 last week of positive flu B and A, and then we're already seeing almost half that amount for this week," began Connie Deeter, the Nurse Practitioner of the Minute Clinic on East Battlefield in Springfield.

Deeter warns while this flu season is bad, it could get even worse. She said historically February is when flu season peaks. "I think just because of weather changes, we still have the cold temperatures along with some occasional warm days, people are traveling," explained Deeter.

Deeter said there's still time to get a flu-shot if people haven't already. "With seeing the number of flu cases that we're currently seeing here in Springfield, it does help prevent the flu with co-workers, family members, and if you're traveling as well," she said.

According to the most recent numbers from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there were 65 new cases of the flu between January 10 through January 17, bringing the local total up to 165. As of January 24, there have been 301 confirmed cases of the flu by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The flu vaccine takes approximately seven to ten days to become effective.

Deeter emphasized the importance of checking in with doctors whenever someone may feel under the weather, especially because different illnesses can have similar symptoms. The flu, the common cold, and even the coronavirus all have overlapping symptoms. Those symptoms are listed below via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Influenza (flu) Symptoms: The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often also have a fever, a cough and sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and will experience fatigue. Some people may also experience vomiting and diarrhea, though that symptom is more common in children than adults.

Cold Symptoms: The flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses and share many symptoms, making it difficult to tell the difference between the two based on symptoms alone. Cold symptoms are usually milder than the symptoms of flu. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose. Special tests usually must be done within the first few days of an illness to tell if a person has the flu.

Coronavirus Symptoms: Current symptoms reported for patients with coronavirus have included mild to severe respiratory illness with a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

