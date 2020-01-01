"Miracle" twins from Springfield finally home after spending months in St. Louis NICU

A set of "miracle" twins came home to Springfield in time for the new year, after spending most of 2019 in a St. Louis neonatal intensive care unit.

The twin girls, Rylei and Everlei Barylski, spent 218 days in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Parents Dave Barylski and Bethany Watkins are grateful to finally be back in Springfield with their babies.

"They are doing fantastic. All in all, especially from what they came through," Barylski said.

After spending seven months in the hospital, and in the Ronald McDonald House, Barylski says he's happy to be in their own home.

"Just be able to pick up my girls and hold them on the couch instead of in a hospital room," he said.

Barylski said watching his babies grow in infant incubators was traumatic.

"You're parenting through a porthole," he said. "You can't hold your baby."

There were complications during pregnancy, and while in St. Louis for an appointment in April, doctors realized Watkins had to deliver immediately, four months before her August due date. She recalled how it felt to be told her premature babies were on their way.

"They're 22 weeks, this is not good at all," Watkins said. "Then we saw why it wasn't good."

Born at just 22 weeks and 2 days, Rylei and Everei were just one day from being the youngest twins ever born.

"Every piece of their body was not fully formed. Every organ. Every vessel. Nothing was," Watkins said.

Babies being so premature can be dangerous, and expensive. That's why, these parents say, many hospitals don't resuscitate such tiny babies.

Now, mom, dad and babies are ringing in the new year at their home in Springfield.

"We never thought we'd make it there. I never even pictured a Christmas with both of them," Watkins said.

She said she was apprehensive about leaving the hospital and the staff she now considers family.

"We watched them just keep them alive, keep them alive, keep them alive. So that had been our mentality the whole time so coming home, I'm like, now that's my responsibility," she said.

They still have challenges ahead, but this family is looking forward to 2020, while reflecting on the year they survived.

"Seeing how they came out, and seeing where they are now, is nothing short of a miracle. Nothing short of a miracle, and I'm not even a very spiritual guy," Barylski said.

Rylei and Everlei are still on breathing support as their lungs continue to develop, and their parents said it's hard to know what challenges the girls will have.