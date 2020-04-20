Missouri health leaders report small gain in cases of COVID-19

The state of Missouri reported one of its lowest daily totals of COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 130 on Monday. The statewide total stands at 5,807.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 91 cases with 46 recoveries.

Governor Parson extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 3.

