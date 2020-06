Ozark Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year old girl.

Officers say Jacie Carole Goist disappeared on the morning of Saturday June 13.

Jacie has black hair with red tips, green eyes and she's 4' 10" feet tall. Goist was wearing black shorts and has a pink "Be mine" heart tattoo on her right ankle.

If you've seen her you're asked to call the Ozark Police Department.