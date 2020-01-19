Missing woman from Independence has ties to Springfield area

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Police in Independence are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Melissa Humphrey is from Independence, but her family tells us she was known to often visit the Springfield area.

She was last seen on December 27, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a pink flat bill hat.

Her car is a black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows and damage to one of the doors.

If you have seen her, or have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Independence, Missouri, Police Department.