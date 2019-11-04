Missouri & Arkansas receives poor grades from March of Dimes

The March of Dimes gave Missouri a D+ and Arkansas an F when it comes to premature birth rates and maternal health. Missouri has a premature birth rate of 10.7%, while Arkansas has a premature birth rate of 11.6%. The nonprofit, which works to improve the health of mothers and babies across the United States, released their annual report cards Monday morning.

March of Dimes believes premature birth rates and complications from it are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. For the first time, the organization is trying to connect maternal health factors and premature birth rates in their report cards. The report cards are meant to be a national, state and local call to action.

Ellie Brent, a Maternal and Child Health Director with March of Dimes, said healthy moms and healthy babies make healthy communities.

Brent said while they can't pinpoint one cause for Missouri and Arkansas' poor letter grades, she did talk about some of the challenges the Ozarks faces. "It is a lot more of the access, it's the social determinants of health, the poverty, the resources you have available to you," began Brent. "It's definitely different challenges than what an urban area would face."

March of Dimes included recommended state actions in their report cards. The recommended state actions were the same for both Missouri and Arkansas. They are listed below as they are seen in the report cards.

COMPREHENSIVE MEDICAID COVERAGE EXTENSION FOR ALL WOMEN TO AT LEAST ONE YEAR POSTPARTUM

In too many states, Medicaid maternity coverage ends 60 days after giving birth, ending access to care at a time when risks of maternal complications and death persist.

GROUP PRENATAL CARE ENHANCED REIMBURSEMENT

Group prenatal care has shown significant benefits to maternal health, increases healthy behaviors and reduces adverse birth outcomes. Increased benefits were seen in Black women who participated in group prenatal care. Enhanced reimbursement models, including delivery and outcomes-based incentives, can encourage providers to offer it.

MATERNAL MORTALITY REVIEW COMMITTEES

Establishment, funding and reporting of state data to CDC through Maternal Mortality Review Committees is essential to understanding and addressing the causes of maternal death

March of Dimes released these reports to honor National Prematurity Awareness Month, which is celebrated in November.