Missouri ACLU asking schools to replace school resource officers with counselors

Missouri's ACLU wants to see many districts get rid of a program designed to make schools safer. Hundreds of Missouri schools have at least one school resource officer.

KY3 reached out to some Ozarks schools to see if any intend to make any changes. We contacted Springfield, Ozark, Republic and Nixa schools Monday. We were only able to interview Springfield Public Schools, who said their situation may be a bit different than many other districts.

"I believe Springfield Public Schools is unique in that we have our own school police force," said Stephen Hall, Springfield Public School's Chief Communication Officer.

That is a fact that Hall thinks should set his district apart from others the Missouri ACLU is focused on. The group sent letters to some districts across the state, asking them to get rid of on-campus police officers, and instead use that money for counselors and social workers at schools. Hall said his district has been working on their overall mental health capabilities.

"One of the things our school district has done over the last couple of years is provide new resources for mental health support which allow our counselors to remain focused on that critically important scheduling," said Hall. "But also allow our students to receive mental health support in the classroom, on site, in schools and that is made possible with a partnership with Burrell Behavioral Health."

Hall added that replacing officers with counselors may work in some districts, but Springfield Public Schools will continue with the officers it has in place.

"School police officers are one piece of a very large puzzle in making sure that our schools are welcoming and their work is critically and vitally important," began Hall. "But certainly is a part of a comprehensive approach that we take every single day to make sure that our students and our staff are safe and that they're learning and working environments are as positive as they possibly can be."

Of the other districts KY3 reached out to, Nixa says it has no plans to change anything it's doing. Ozark stated it employs social workers, counselors and SROs, and says the district feels all these employees play a vital role and work together to benefit the school community.

We did not hear back from Republic.