Missouri Ag agency has backlog of dicamba drift complaints

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is trying to address a backlog of about 600 complaints from farmers who say drift of dicamba-based herbicide has damaged their crops.

St. Louis Public Radio reports some of the complaints date back to 2016. State lawmakers are considering a budget request from the agriculture department to hire more staff to handle the backlog. The agency wants to add four investigators and two staff members to review the cases. The farmers complain that dicamba drifts from other fields and kills their crops.

The state agriculture department has received 755 dicamba-related complaints since 2016.