Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Branson business over price gouging

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against Branson-area business "Tuning Element" for price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an investigation from the attorney general, the business sold some K-N-95 masks for 20-dollars each and 50-count boxes of masks for 99-dollars.

The investigation found that these products typically sell for much lower prices, in the range of $3.95-$5.98 each; $2.99 each; and $24.95-$39.99 for 50-count boxes, respectively, according to Schmitt.



Speaking to KY3 last month, the business owners didn't deny the high prices, but say they had to charge more to cover the higher cost of overseas shipping and manufacturing.