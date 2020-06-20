Missouri DHSS investigating fraudulent medical marijuana certifications

The state of Missouri has launched an investigation after learning several physician certification forms submitted by medical marijuana patients had an unauthorized doctors' signature.

The state did not determine how many patients were affected, but said that they turned in physician notification forms signed by a doctor who was not authorized by the state, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Senior Services.

State officials say there is no evidence to indicate the affected patients were aware the physician listed was not the physician who met with them. However, the physician certification for these patients was not valid.

Patients impacted by this fraudulent activity will be notified by the state and allowed 30 days to submit a valid certification to DHSS. If a valid certification is not received, the patient’s license will be revoked.

“Through our many types of regulatory efforts, we remain watchful for any wrongdoing in order to protect Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Our main concern is how this fraudulent activity negatively affects patients, and we are working to minimize the impact on them while also holding accountable those who are responsible.”

DHSS has referred this case to the Attorney General’s Office and to the Missouri Board of Healing Arts for further action.

Anyone with further information can contact the medical marijuana program call center at 866-219-0165 or email medicalmarijuana@health.mo.gov.