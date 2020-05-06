Missouri Department of Conservation reports chronic wasting results for 2019-2020

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms 46 new cases of chronic wasting disease in the 2019-2020 hunting season.

These new findings bring the total number of CWD cases in the state to 162. Conservation agents tested more than 137,000 deer since the first cases of CWD were found in free-ranging deer in Missouri in 2012.

The 46 new cases were found in the following counties: 3 in Adair, 6 in Franklin, 1 in Jefferson, 8 in Linn, 8 in Macon, 2 in Oregon, 2 in Perry, 1 in Polk, 10 in Ste Genevieve, 2 in Stone, and 3 in Taney.

Chronic Washing Disease is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The purpose of conservation's sampling and testing efforts is to find cases early so the department can limit the spread of the disease by implementing management actions such as targeted culling.

Previously this season, agents confirmed 25 of the 46 new cases of CWD in Missouri from nearly 29,000 tissue samples collected from white-tailed deer and submitted for disease testing. Most of the tissue samples were taken from hunter-harvested deer.

Agents confirmed an additional 21 of the 46 new cases of CWD through its post-season targeted culling efforts in January, February, and early March in areas where previous cases of chronic wasting disease have been found. Conservation agents thanked the 1,390 participating landowners who helped staff remove nearly 2,400 deer in those areas to manage chronic wasting disease.

All deer harvested through targeted culling that did not test positive for the disease were either returned to the landowner or donated to local food pantries through the Share the Harvest venison-donation program.