Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services hosting free COVID-19 testing in Springfield

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began free testing for COVID-19 Thursday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The testing Thursday and Friday is reservation only. It takes less than a minute for medical staff to perform the nasal swab test. The whole process takes around 30 minutes. Many of those tested do not have symptoms.

The Missouri National Guard is prepared to do about 1,000 tests Thursday and Friday. The tests at several sites across the state will give health leaders a better picture the spread of COVID-19.

"People are starting to come out in bigger numbers after the little storm this morning but, yeah, we're getting everybody rocking and rolling and getting people through," said Captain Andrew Rodenberg of the Missouri Nation Guard.

Organizers say they do have a few tests for those without a reservation. They also ask that you wear a mask when you come for your test. Health officials encourage you to pre-register to help the event run more efficiently. Click HERE to register online. Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.