Missouri Department of Health hears arguments on medical marijuana vaping products

With the amendment approved by voters in 2018 allowing medical marijuana in Missouri, those who qualify would be able to access any sort of medicinal cannabis product.

"Not just smoking products, but edibles, and oils, and then vaping products," said Lyndall Fraker, Director of the Section of Medical Marijuana with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

But, the DHSS is concerned about cannabis vaping. 54 people died last year and thousands got sick from vaping nationwide. Two died in Missouri.

"It's been apparent in many cases that the products that have caused the most grief, pain and death, have been not necessarily products that had all of those regulations," Fraker said.

Those who support the sale of medical marijuana vaping products say required testing centers will make sure the harmful chemicals aren't included in the products.

"Certainly, the vitamin E oil which has been identified and is almost certainly is the culprit of the damage done to people's lungs will be excluded through the testing," said Dan Veitz with Missouri NORML.

But not everyone is on board.

Joy Sweeney with the Council for Drug Free Youth says the number of teens vaping marijuana has nearly tripled in the last two years.

The state recently started a "Clear the Air" campaign to encourage teens to stop vaping nicotine products, but she's concerned these products could cause more harm.

"If we just open things up and don't consider that there is a vaping epidemic among children, then were are putting a blind eye to that because it is the truth," Sweeney said. "If anyone in this room wants to argue that point, then I'll take that argument on any day of the week."

The DHSS has not yet announced when medical marijuana dispensaries will open.