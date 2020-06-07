Missouri Dept. of Labor announces extended benefits program for unemployment

Missouri will begin offering an extended benefits program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

According to a news release Thursday from the Missouri Department of Labor, the state's most recent insured unemployment rate of 5.39% triggered the state onto a 13-week extended benefits period, which began the week of May 31.

Under federal law, the extended benefits program offers up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.

Missouri’s most recent extended benefits program was triggered in 2009 and ended April 7, 2012.

Forty-four states have triggered on to extended benefits in recent weeks. Nationwide, the current rate of unemployment rate was more than 13% as of Friday.