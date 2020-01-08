Missouri GOP Gov. Parson ahead of challenger on fundraising

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign has outraised Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway in recent months.

Parson's campaign on Wednesday announced it brought in about $540,000 between October and December and has $1.4 million in cash on hand for his bid to keep office. Galloway raised about $445,000 in the same time period. Those numbers are dwarfed by fundraising by independent political action committees. A PAC supporting Parson raised close to $1 million in the past three months and has more than $5 million in cash to spend.

A pro-Galloway PAC hasn't reported fundraising numbers yet.