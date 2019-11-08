Missouri Gov. Mike Parson serves veterans meals at Ozark, Mo. senior center

Missouri Governor Mike Parson surprised a group of veterans in Ozark to thank them for their service.

The governor stopped by the senior center as those in attendance enjoyed an early Veterans Day celebration. A Vietnam vet who also sits on the senior center's board says they weren't expecting the visit, but it means a lot.

"It was a surprise," said John Walker. "I was aware of the fact that he was in Sparta. i was not aware he was coming here so it was great to have him come here and really encourage our veterans and recognize them. because that's what Veterans Day is about. recognizing all who served."

Area law enforcement officers also served the seniors at the celebration lunch.

