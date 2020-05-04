Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Springfield as state reopens

Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Springfield as businesses begin the first phase of reopening.

The governor Monday morning visited Bass Pro Shops to see the preparation the store is taking to keep customers social distancing. The store is also limiting customers.

He then traveled to Cox South Hospital for an update on the coronavirus response. He also heard needs from those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 99 cases of COVID-19. The county reports 76 recoveries.