Missouri Gov. Parson extends Phase 1 of "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan

"We are very pleased with how well phase one has gone so far," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Thursday afternoon.

That progress hasn't been good enough, at least not yet, for Parson to move the state from Phase I of his "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan."

"We are extending phase one not because Missouri has taken a step back, but because we want to make sure we are fully prepared for Phase II," Parson said.

Parson said one of the biggest reasons he's extending phase one to June 15 is to give large cities more time to control the coronavirus spread.

He said Springfield and Columbia are much further along than St. Louis and Kansas City.

Parson wants to make sure all places in the state are on the same guidelines, as some places still have stricter orders than the state's.

"When the average Missourian, when they go somewhere, they feel like they can do just about whatever they need to do wherever they go, and they're not trying to figure out whose guidelines are whose," Parson said.

So, what does this mean?

It means businesses can continue to open, as long as they follow social distancing and capacity guidelines.

When it comes to events, there are no limits on how many people can attend, as long as everyone is staying at least six-feet apart.

Parson said testing is increasing across the state, and he feels confident in the state's healthcare system as more things start to reopen.

"I hope we're not going to see any numbers like we first seen when it first took off when we weren't prepared for that. The hospitals are in good shape," Parson said. "We know we still have a temporary hospital out there. We know we can go to different parts of the state now, and within ten to 11 days, we can put up a full blown hospital."

CVS Pharmacy is setting up 22 locations across the state for COVID-19 drive-thru testing. The self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria and age guidelines.

There are three locations in the Ozarks that will be set up, all in Springfield.

Those locations are:

- CVS Pharmacy, 2715 E. Battlefield Street, Springfield, MO 65804

- CVS Pharmacy, 1220 E Republic Street, Springfield, MO 65807

- CVS Pharmacy, 1153 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO 65806