Missouri Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of West Peculiar firefighter

Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Cass County and fire houses across the state on Saturday, January 11 in honor of West Peculiar Fire Protection District Firefighter – Paramedic Charles McCormick.

Governor Parson also ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at the Firefighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.

On January 5, Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick, who was 30 years old, died in the line of duty while fighting a residential fire in Peculiar, Mo., in Cass County. His funeral will be held on January 11.

“Firefighter – Paramedic Charles McCormick lived his life as a devoted public servant committed to protecting others,” Governor Parson said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy of bravely serving his community, state, and nation so that others could be safe. Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of Missouri’s fire service, who take on risks each day to protect their neighbors and people they may never meet.”

Before joining the fire service, Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick served as a member of the Missouri National Guard 1135th Engineer Company from September 2011 to September 2014. He is survived by his wife and three young sons.