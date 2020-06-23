Missouri Highway Patrol honors K9 Cuba's service to the Branson area

The Missouri Highway Patrol honored a valuable member service in Branson Monday.

K9 Cuba worked served the patrol for nine years. The patrol retired him after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. The patrol put the dog to rest after the ceremony.

"He's one of us," said Trooper Sam Carpenter. "He does the same job we do just with no recognition at all. He is one of our brothers so it makes it tough. We are just all here to show support."

Cuba and his handler served the marine patrol. He worked several drug busts and once tracked down a homicide suspect in Branson.

