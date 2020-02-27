Missouri House approves bill to exempt private school workers from minimum wage law

The Missouri House approved legislation that would exempt private and religious school workers from state's minimum wage law.

The House passed HB 1559, a proposal sponsored by state Rep. Tim Remole (R-Excello), on a 94-53 vote Thursday.

The plan could lead to pay cuts for private school workers in Missouri with the state’s minimum wage set to incrementally increase to $12 an hour by 2023.

Supporters say that wage increases scheduled in the future would force private schools to raise tuition rates and other expenses. Opponents say the proposal is not what Missouri voters expected when they voted for the minimum wage increase in 2018.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.