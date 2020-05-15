Missouri House passes bill banning vaping inside schools, school buses

The Missouri House of Representatives voted 125-19 to send a bill banning the use of vapor products inside public schools and school buses to Governor Mike Parson's desk.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, came about as a project at Versailles High School.

Wood said students came to him from Versailles as they were working on a DECA project.

"It's already illegal for students to do it, because you have to be 21 or older to vape or purchase vaping products. But, when you have a basketball game or a football game and you have parents sitting in the stands vaping, that's setting an example for the students that it's okay because the school allows it. If we put it back to a restricted area and treat it like smoking, then it's giving the same example for our adults to follow and for the kids to see."

The bill also removes the state law making smoking an infraction on school grounds, coming with a fine of up to $400.

"We took that piece out," Wood said. "No body has ever been given a ticket for smoking on school grounds, so there's no real reason to have it there. It still allows for designated areas for smoking and vaping."

There were amendments added to the bill by the Missouri Senate.

One of those amendments makes it illegal for any marijuana-infused edibles to be designed as a fruit or cartoon character. "However, geometric shapes, including, but not limited to, circles, squares, rectangles, and triangles, shall be permitted."

The bill also adds language that the state Department of Health and Senior Services require all officers, managers, contractors, employees, and other support staff of licensed or certified medical marijuana facilities who have access to the the facility submit fingerprints to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the purpose of conducting a state and federal fingerprint-based criminal background check.

There is also a senate amendment in the bill that would allow Missourians to receive a COVID-19 test for free, if their doctor required them to receive one. That is dependent on federal funds.

To read the full bill, click HERE.