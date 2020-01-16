Missouri Job Center hiring event set for late January, 46 employers expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Job Center is set to host a large-scale hiring event near the end of the month.
The multi-industry hiring event is set for Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Missouri Job Center facility at 2900 E. Sunshine St. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Job seekers can visit with representatives from 46 employers.
The participating companies include:
Arrow Senior Living
Bass Pro Shops
Braums
Buckhorn
Burrell Behavioral Health
Chase
Cintas
Citizens Memorial Hospital
Corporate Technologies Advantage
CoxHealth
CoxHealth at Home
Easy Living
Express Employment Professionals
Gold Mountain Communications
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch
Greene County
Guaranty Bank
Holloway America
Home Instead
Jack Henry & Associates
Job Finders
McCormick & Co
Mediacom
Mercy Hospital
Mister Car Wash
Nothum Food Processing
Oasis Hotel & Convention Center
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co
Ozarks Regional YMCA
Penmac Staffing
Peoplelink Staffing
Phoenix Home Care & Hospice
Poor Boy Tree Service
QPS Employment Group
Rapid Robert’s
Red Monkey Foods
Reliable Chevrolet & Infinity
Springfield Public Schools
The ARC of the Ozarks
The Kitchen
The Wooten Co
Trugreen Lawn Care & Outdoor Pest
TTEC
Walmart
We Care Associates
Guests are asked to dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume if possible. For information about the hiring event, call 417-841-3389 or email ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.