Missouri Job Center hiring event set for late January, 46 employers expected

The Missouri Job Center is set to host a large-scale hiring event near the end of the month.

The multi-industry hiring event is set for Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Missouri Job Center facility at 2900 E. Sunshine St. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Job seekers can visit with representatives from 46 employers.

The participating companies include:

Arrow Senior Living

Bass Pro Shops

Braums

Buckhorn

Burrell Behavioral Health

Chase

Cintas

Citizens Memorial Hospital

Corporate Technologies Advantage

CoxHealth

CoxHealth at Home

Easy Living

Express Employment Professionals

Gold Mountain Communications

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

Greene County

Guaranty Bank

Holloway America

Home Instead

Jack Henry & Associates

Job Finders

McCormick & Co

Mediacom

Mercy Hospital

Mister Car Wash

Nothum Food Processing

Oasis Hotel & Convention Center

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co

Ozarks Regional YMCA

Penmac Staffing

Peoplelink Staffing

Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

Poor Boy Tree Service

QPS Employment Group

Rapid Robert’s

Red Monkey Foods

Reliable Chevrolet & Infinity

Springfield Public Schools

The ARC of the Ozarks

The Kitchen

The Wooten Co

Trugreen Lawn Care & Outdoor Pest

TTEC

Walmart

We Care Associates

Guests are asked to dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume if possible. For information about the hiring event, call 417-841-3389 or email ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.