Missouri Job Center set to reopen in Springfield

The Missouri Job Center's main office in Springfield is expected to re-open this coming up Thursday.

This is welcomed news, as so many people could use some help in finding a new job.

This-- after a record number of layoffs due to the coronavirus.

Through the month of June, the Missouri Job Center will operate with limited hours, from 8:30 to 4:00 Monday through Friday.

Occupancy inside will be at 40 people. Sanitizer will be provided and social distancing measures will be in place.

