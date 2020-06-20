Missouri Job Center to host drive-thru job fair in Springfield

The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is preparing to host its first drive-thru job fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job fair is scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 in the parking lot of the Job Center, located 2900 E. Sunshine St.

Nine employers will set up under canopy tents in the parking lot, allowing job seekers to connect and learn about opportunities for employment.

“It is important to note that job seekers who would like to meet with any of the nine employers should first go online and fill out an employment application on the company’s website,” said Dennis Wiggins, Business Service Supervisor at the Missouri Job Center. “We are hosting this event in an effort to connect employers and job seekers in new ways during these times in order to follow guidelines within our community and region,” he said.

An extensive list of companies in the Ozark Region who are hiring will be available.

Those wishing to meet with one or more of these employers are asked to go on the company’s website and fill out an application for employment prior to the job fair.