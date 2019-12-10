Missouri, Planned Parenthood head to court over funding

The Missouri state flag flies outside of the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, the state's last operating abortion clinic, Friday, June 21, 2019. in St. Louis. Missouri's health department said on Friday that it won’t renew the abortion license for the state’s lone clinic, but the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate will be allowed to temporarily perform the procedure under a court order. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Government funding for Planned Parenthood is at stake in a lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court.

State attorneys on Tuesday will ask Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led Legislature's decision to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics.

Abortion opponents in Missouri for years have sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood, even clinics that do not provide abortions. A lower court previously ruled that the move to cut funding was unconstitutional. Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized. 

 