Missouri, Planned Parenthood head to court over funding

Government funding for Planned Parenthood is at stake in a lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court.

State attorneys on Tuesday will ask Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led Legislature's decision to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics.

Abortion opponents in Missouri for years have sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood, even clinics that do not provide abortions. A lower court previously ruled that the move to cut funding was unconstitutional. Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized.

