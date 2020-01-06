Missouri Sen. Hawley proposes new rule to allow dismissal of impeachment

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is proposing a rule change that would allow the Senate to dismiss the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Hawley's proposal, unveiled on Monday, says the Senate could dismiss the articles of impeachment if the House doesn't deliver them within 25 days of its impeachment vote, which was Dec. 18. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate in an effort to pressure the Senate to call witnesses if it holds an impeachment trial.

Ten Republican senators signed on as co-sponsors of Hawley's proposal.

