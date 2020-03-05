Missouri Senate passes bill targeting fake caller IDs

The Missouri Senate has passed legislation targeting telemarketers who try to trick people into answering the phone with fake caller identification numbers.

The bill passed Thursday targets what's known as “call spoofing." The scheme displays a local area code or the name of a familiar business or person on a caller identification screen to hide the identity of the actual caller.

The legislation expands upon an existing state law prohibiting telephone solicitors from blocking or circumventing someone's caller ID system. The bill now goes to the House.