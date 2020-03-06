Missouri Senator Blunt stresses Missouri, nation ready for coronavirus outbreak

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He visited Jordan Valley Community Health Center Friday morning. The senior Missouri senator is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee funding the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Senator Blunt says $475 million will go to state and local officials to help combat the coronavirus. Missouri will get $9.9 million just in the first 30 days. He said almost a billion dollars of the funding and we'll go to the NIH to work on a vaccine and millions more will be available to purchase vaccines and protective equipment. The Jordan Valley Community Health Center staff have been training on how to handle a case of COVID19, should one arise. They are already screening and isolating patients who may be at risk, but have yet to order any coronavirus test.

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Hahr shared one lab in Missouri is now able to test for the virus , so results should only be a matter of about six hours, instead of two or three days.

Senator Blunt stressed the United States has the best public health system in the world and the best infectious disease scientists in the world. So, although it's a good idea to prepare for the worst, we can still hope for the best.

"Also important that people keep in mind, if they remember SARS or the Avian flu or H1N1, we had the same discussion, and fortunately, taking the same kind of precautions, most of the things that might have happened didn't happen," said Senator Blunt. "We're working hard to be sure that's the case again right now."

