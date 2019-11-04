Missouri senators meet for nearly seven hours, hear testimony on curbing gun violence

"Our bullet-to-skin numbers are 428 people shot in Kansas City, compared to 380 last year," Chief Richard Smith of the Kansas City Police Department told Missouri Senators Monday morning.

"90 percent of all of our homicides involve a firearm," Smith added.

It's not a problem unique to Kansas City. St. Louis and Springfield also find themselves on lists of most violent U.S. cities per capita, often in the top 15 spots.

"It's such a severe problem in the United States that we found that it's a major contributor to our diminishing life expectancy to other countries," said Dr. Mark Hoofnagle of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Senators on the new "Interim Committee on Public Safety" heard from police, gun manufacturers and distributors, mental health experts and attorneys on ways lawmakers can limit gun violence.

One of the suggestions is a red-flag law.

It would allow police to temporarily take your gun if a family member or someone you lived with felt you were a threat.

A judge ultimately would make a decision on the extreme protective order.

That law failed in Missouri in 2019, and could be a tough sell to the Republican Super Majority.

"How do you convince those individuals that these recommendations will not under any circumstances, infringe on their second amendment rights," asked Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, a St. Louis Democrat. "Because, we are trying to make a difference here."

Senators also heard testimony on improving background checks.

"They estimate the benefit from federal passage of a universal background check could reduce homicide, firearm mortality, by as much as 57 percent," Hoofnagle added.

But, a Springfield Attorney and Firearms Distributor says the state needs to improve the data it provides for the current background check system.

"If your goal is to understand the relationship between mental illness and the acquisition of firearms, you better make sure, respectfully, that we're reporting our mental health data to the NICS computer system, otherwise background checks are going to do nothing," said Craig Heidemann.

Senators on this committee will make recommendations to the full Senate when the legislative session convenes in January.