Missouri State Highway Patrol asks drivers to slow down out on the roads

With stay-at-home orders in place, and many businesses closed, fewer people are driving right now, but that doesn't always mean the roadways are safer.

State troopers say they are seeing more people driving way over the speed limit. A trooper tells KY3 the fastest they've caught in Missouri was a driver going 145 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone.

"We've heard all of the excuses: there's no traffic, it's not hurting anybody, I'm just having fun with my car," said trooper Sam Carpenter. "It's still not safe to drive that way."

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Sam Carpenter said while commercial traffic is up, passenger travel is down. As a result, troopers are catching drivers going at unusually high speeds.

"I just had a trooper text me a picture from Highway 86 in Newton County the other day," he said. "That's 55 miles per hour, that's a two-lane road with no shoulders, and I think the person he stopped was driving 106 miles per hour."

We spoke with drivers to see what they're seeing out on the roadways.

"It's not an every day thing, just every once in a while," said driver Wes Thomas.

They tell KY3 they know speeders are out there, but they aren't seeing them as often as you might think.

"I've heard people say that you know certain roads that are straight away, that they are racing more," said driver Jeannie McLaughlin. "But, not where I live."

Carpenter said most of these speeders aren't used to driving two or three times the speed limit, so they aren't aware of just how quickly things are coming at them while driving that speed.

"That being said as well, the other motoring public who drive those roads on a regular basis aren't used to, when they look both directions, they're not used to seeing a vehicle come that fast," Carpenter said.

He said troopers are still out enforcing the law while stay at home orders are in place.

"While the number of vehicles on the highways are less, the number of troopers that are out working are the same as they've always been," Carpenter said.

He said by driving excessive speeds, drivers are also putting the troopers at risk.

"Because they have to have interaction with the general public when we're in a position where we need to try to distance ourselves as much as we can," Carpenter said.