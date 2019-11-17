Missouri State University adding security cameras after student proposal

There are 700 security cameras on Missouri State University's campus, and they're monitored around the clock.

According to Director of University Safety David Hall, none of them are at Craig Hall, the home to MSU's College of Arts and Letters.

"Within that is our various theater and dance programs that are associated and affiliated with that. They include Coger Theater and our tent theater is located just outside that facility," he said.

Patrick Seacrist, Director of Administrative Services with the university's Student Government Association, said the events at Craig Hall are exactly why the building should be watched closely.

"We thought since that building is not only used by Missouri State students but also the outside public, it really deserved and needed to have cameras," Seacrist said.

Hall said, even though there's not a lot of crime at Craig Hall, cameras are a good idea.

"We know we can use that if someone has a slip or a fall or if something does occur, if an accident occurs, we can use that," he said.

Seacrist said a student proposed new cameras to SGA last school year. After going through the legislative process, Seacrist said he took over the project this fall.

Hall said the four new security cameras will not only overlook the entrances to Craig Hall, but will also catch anything that happens in the lobby, on the northern courtyard or in the south side parking lot.

SGA is paying $8,000 dollars for the cameras with its "student security fund," which is paid for by student fees. Seacrist said the university will take over the yearly maintenance costs.

Seacrist said many students probably don't realize the fees they pay can turn into campus safety improvements.

Hall said the partnership between the university and SGA is a win-win for students, as some learn about government processes, while others can have a better experience on campus. He said his department is thankful for students' willingness to get involved.

"Certainly it makes us feel good, the fact is they identify and want to take action and use their resources to take action and add security that we wouldn't otherwise have," Hall said.

According to Hall, the new cameras are expected to be up and running by the start of the spring semester in January.