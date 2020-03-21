Missouri State University student tests positive for COVID-19 in Boone County, Mo.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a Missouri State University student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test happened in Boone County, Mo. The student had traveled domestically to an area impacted by the coronavirus.

The student had not been in southwest Missouri since March 14. The student does not live in the dorms. The student is doing well and recovering in isolation in Boone County. The Columbia-Boone County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to determine others who could have come in contact with the student and is working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University to make the necessary notifications.

-On Wednesday, March 11, the student had lacrosse practice.

-Missouri State University held classes until Thursday, March 12. To reiterate, MSU and SGCHD are working to identify and notify any classroom contacts the patient may have had.

-On Saturday, March 14— the student left town and has not returned to Greene County.

People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop or you are otherwise notified by the Health Department.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Some spread is possible before people show symptoms, but it is not thought that this is the main way the virus is transmitted. It is also not thought that touching a surface or object that has the virus on it is the main way the virus spreads.

Health leaders encourage you to practice social distancing. Social distancing is currently one of the most important factors we can control in the COVID-19 outbreak. Social distancing includes avoiding close contact with other individuals in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on. It is also important to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often and thoroughly and contact your health care provider if symptoms do develop.

