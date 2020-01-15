Missouri State University building first dorm construction in 30 years

For the first time in about 30 years, Missouri State University is opening a brand new residence hall under construction.

The Holland House is under construction. It will open this fall.

The concrete parking garage portion is up. And now crews are working on the wood framing for the living areas above. The university recently updated progress on the construction. Project managers say framing on the fifth floor failed inspection. Structural engineers are now working on a solution.

Enrollment at Missouri State University has grown the last 15 years. And so has the need for on-campus housing.

Holland House will also include four levels of parking. And the residence hall will feature three floors with 408 beds. The first floor will feature dining and retail. Students will also appreciate the outdoor living space.

"That's still in design, in terms of what we'll have there, but I can see us having some hammocks out there, grills, outdoor space that, you know, it's kind of at a premium and it's protected," said Gary Stewart, MSU Residence Life Director. "So I think that will be a real nice draw to it."

The last new residence hall MSU built was Hutchens House in 1990. The school purchased the Monroe Apartments just in the last few years. It also renovated many other dorms.