Missouri State shares Return To Campus guide, developing policies for face masks

Missouri State University has announced plans and preparations for returning to in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

By Aug. 9, the campus is expecting to fully open again and prepare for students to move in.

MSU published a Return To Campus guide Monday, which outlines plans for return and health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope this guide will answer many of the questions our students, their parents and others have about what’s going to happen,” Smart said.

Smart says the community’s health and safety are our top priority as the campus reopens.

According to the guide, masks or cloth face coverings will be required in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. The university says it's still developing policies on face coverings and more details will be available in early August.

Face coverings or masks be required in specified, higher risk areas on campus. These areas will be clearly designated with signs indicating that a mask is required.

Schools and universities around the Ozarks, including MSU, closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. OTC also announced guidelines Monday for returning this fall.