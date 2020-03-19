Missouri State to offer up to two weeks of paid-time off for full-time employees

Missouri State University will offer up to two weeks of paid time off for full-time employees as part of a policy change in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“Missouri State University is committed to the health and well-being of our faculty, staff and students,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “Our employees have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The needs of our employees are changing quickly. To adapt, the Board of Governors on Wednesday (March 18) granted me temporary authority to institute measures that will allow us to respond quickly to the evolving local and national situation.”

The university has implemented an emergency paid leave policy to pay the employees, which provides them up to two weeks of paid time off in addition to earned paid vacation and sick leave.

The policy takes effect immediately and will stay in effect through May 15, 2020.

Missouri State has taken several actions to encourage employees to exercise social distancing and to stay home when they are ill. Many employees are also transitioning to partial or total work-from-home arrangements for the remainder of the semester.

