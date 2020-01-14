Missouri State's president tweets the school will announce head football coach; sources say Bobby Petrino

Missouri State University President Clif Smart announced the school has hired its next football coach. KY3 Sports Director Chad Plein is reporting multiple sources are saying the hire is Bobby Petrino.

The announcement is now expected sometime Wednesday after a Tweet from the school's president.

"Tomorrow we announce that one of the best football coaches in America will be leading Missouri State Football program. If you love football, stay tuned."

Petrino led the Arkansas Razorbacks to 10 and 11 wins respectively in his final two seasons. The school fired him in April of 2011 for misleading school leaders about a mistress with him in a motorcycle crash. He then coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville. University of Louisville school leaders fired him in 2018 after going 2-10 and winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Athletics Director Kyle Moats announced Thursday the school and Head Coach Dave Steckel entered into a separation agreement, effective Tuesday. The school paid him a buyout of $340,000. Steckel compiled a 13-42 record in five seasons with the Bears. He previously was the University of Missouri's defensive coordinator. Missouri's defenses ranked near the top of the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference.

KY3 News and the Ozarks Sports Zone will provide the latest on the search once the university reveals its choice Wednesday.