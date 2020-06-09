Missouri U.S. Senator sends best wishes to injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released a statement Tuesday involving the a Springfield officer injured in the line of duty.

Officer Mark Priebe was "seriously injured" after a suspect rammed him into a barricade with an SUV in the police headquarters parking lot. Priebe is a 21-year police veteran. A police spokeswoman says he will undergo surgery Tuesday night. He is listed in serious condition.



“I wish the best for Officer Priebe and his family as they move forward from this tragedy. We are once again reminded of the danger law enforcement officers face every day. In March, Officer Christopher Walsh was killed and Officer Josiah Overton was injured in the line of duty. I’m incredibly proud of how my hometown police department has not only responded to these tragedies, but how they respond to the challenges they see every day. We are a stronger, safer community because of what they do.”