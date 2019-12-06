Missouri attorney general backs high school football prayer

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters after being announced as the next attorney general at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson said he is appointing Schmitt to take over for Attorney General Josh Hawley, who won the election Nov. 6 to the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican attorney general is defending a local high school football coach who is under fire for allegedly leading students in prayer.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint against the Cameron R-1 School District. The National Association of Atheists and Agnostics claims the coach violated the U.S. Constitution by leading students in prayer before and after games.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the First Amendment protects students' right to pray. 

 