Missouri bill would allow employers to test workers for medical marijuana

A new Missouri bill would give employers the right to randomly drug test their employees and possibly fire them if a drug test shows marijuana in their system.

Senate Bill 610, sponsored by Missouri Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville), would allow employers to test employees and prospective employees for medical marijuana.

Employers would have discretion to act based on the test results, if a drug test showed THC in an employee's system.

While Missouri has not legalized the use of recreational marijuana, some lawmakers say the bill could be essential in preparing for future marijuana legislation.

If passed, the bill would also allow employers to institute a random drug-testing policy and prohibit medical marijuana at their business.

Sater sponsored a similar bill, SB 227, in 2019. The bill is currently in the Small Business and Industry Committee, where it failed to gather enough support last year.