Missouri bill would punish librarians over children access to 'age-inappropriate sexual materials'

A Missouri bill would punish librarians that allow children access to materials deemed as sexually "age-inappropriate" by parental boards.

House Bill 2044 , also known as the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act, was filed last week by by Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker (R-160th District).

The bill calls for the creation of parental library review boards to determine whether certain books and library materials are appropriate for children.

According to the bill, librarians who "willfully" violate the rule, and allow children access to the books deemed inappropriate, could face a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.

Critics say the proposal amounts to censorship. James Tager, deputy director of free expression research and policy at PEN America, released a statement to The Washington Post claiming that the policy was an attempt at "book banning."

If passed, public libraries would be required to establish a "parental library review board," consisting of five members elected in the library's geographical area. Library employees would be prohibited from serving on the board.

The bill defines "age-inappropriate sexual material" as any description or representation of nudity, sexuality, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse" that appeals to minors or "lacks literary value."