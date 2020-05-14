Missouri coronavirus vaccine shows little adverse effects

In March we spoke to a doctor in Missouri leading a trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine. That vaccine may take longer than he originally thought to get out into the public.

The FDA has required the testing lab to test more people during phase one than originally expected. 40 people total have received the vaccine, 20 in Missouri, so far.

One thing Dr. John Ervin, the principal investigator leading this trial, is certain of is that they won’t have trouble finding people to give it a try. He tells KY3 that 90 people signed up originally before we knew anything about it and so far adverse effects from the vaccine are minimal.

He says we are seeing the same effects we see with many vaccines, like the flu shot. A little irritation at the injection site, and that achy feeling some people report after they get it. But no serious adverse effects have been recorded so far.

Dr. Ervin says vaccines are going to be our safest way to combat this the coronavirus.

“We will eventually have herd immunity and there are two ways to acquire that,” he tells KY3.

“Everybody comes down with the virus-- and those who survive are immune. Or vaccination. The first signifies significant mortality. And it’s much better if we can come up with an effective vaccine and save people from dying.”

As far as the effectiveness of this vaccine, it’s unclear. Dr. Ervin says this is a blind study to he doesn’t know what the results look like and if the vaccine is producing antibodies.

But he is still hopeful that the vaccine will make it through trial before what he says is the second wave we could see of the coronavirus.

