Missouri could test 50,000 a week for COVID-19, testing criteria expanded

Nearly 50,000 tests for COVID-19 could be performed across Missouri each week if needed, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory and at least 15 private, national and in-state laboratories and participating health care institutions are equipped as the testing capacity in Missouri increases.

Missouri health officials have also expanded testing criteria. The DHSS says this allows for comprehensive testing in congregate facilities for both staff and patients to be conducted by the state laboratory.

Currently, there are more than 100 test sample collection site throughout the state to date. This interactive map shows the location nearest you.

Rapid point-of-care testing devices from Abbott have also been deployed throughout Missouri. Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test allows for medical diagnostic testing at the time and place of patient care, providing COVID-19 results in under 13 minutes.

The testing capacity has been expanded for individuals exhibiting symptoms, health care professionals and the first responder community.

While additional cartridges from federal partners should continue to be delivered, a limited number of cartridges and devices are now in place at the following sites:

Adair County

Barry County/Newton County/ Lawrence County/McDonald County/Stone County

Buchanan County/Andrew County/Nodaway County

Cass County/Jackson County/Kansas City Health Department

Dunklin County/Butler County

Howell County

Jefferson County

Marion County

St. Charles County

St. Louis City

St. Louis County

Taney County/Greene County

For the latest information on Missouri testing, click here.